Doncaster man who cried in court after asylum seeker hotel riot charge is jailed
20-year-old Liam Gray of Randerson Drive, Mexborough pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced to three years in a young offender institution.
He was also made the subject of a criminal behaviour order for 10 years when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier today.
In an earlier appearance he had wept as he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court and also blew kisses to women in the public gallery.
The court heard how Gray was filmed aggressively pushing against a line of officers who were trying to disperse the 400-strong crowd at the Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers, Rotherham on 4 August and was alleged to have to have tried to take a riot shield from an officer.
The hotel is believed to have housed 200 asylum seekers at the time.
Sheffield Crown Court heard that it took three to four officers to later arrest Gray.
Ed Moss, defending, said his client’s family was shocked when they learned of his involvement in the riot, adding: "Despite what it appears to everybody else, [they say] there isn’t a racist bone in his body."
He took a four mile journey to the hotel which came under attack from a marauding mob who attempted to set the building on fire.
Asked why Gray attended the scene if that was the case, Moss said that was "the imponderable question".