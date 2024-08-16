Doncaster man in court for attack on emergency worker at Rotherham hotel riot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster man is to appear in court charged with beating an emergency worker during the riot at an asylum seeker hotel in Rotherham.

Luke Merritt, 27, of Victoria Road, Balby, Doncaster is charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Following the disorder experienced on Sunday August 4 at the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, Wath, 42 people in total have now been charged. 20 of the 42 people have now pleaded guilty to the offences they have been charged with.

Eleven of these 20 have been sentenced.

Doncaster man Luke Merritt was charged with beating an emergency worker at the riot in Wath.

More information on those who have been convicted can be found here https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/news/south-yorkshire/news/news/august-2024/convictions-following-mass-violent-disorder-in-south-yorkshire/

Violent and shocking scenes broke out at the hotel – which was being used to house asylum seekers – with police pelted with bricks, fireworks and fenceposts by a marauding mob who forced their way into the building and attempted to set it on fire.