Doncaster-London train stabbing: Mayor and MPs respond after attack

Doncaster’s mayor and MPs have responded after a mass stabbing attack on a Doncaster-London LNER train which saw ten people taken to hospital and two British nationals arrested.

A huge emergency repsonse was launched shortly after 7.40pm last night after violence unfolded on the 18.25 service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

Police say there is nothing to suggest that the attack was terror related and that there are two men in police custody.

They are a 32-year-old male black British male and 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent.

They have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the incident on the 18:25 London North Eastern Railway train from Doncaster to London Kings Cross.

"I wholeheartedly condemn these mindless acts of violence.

“I would like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their swift response, and the exceptional bravery of staff and passengers on the train, where passengers stepped forward to protect others, highlighting the very best of Britain, standing together in the face of violence, danger and division.

“British Transport Police are leading on the investigation and there will be an increased police presence on trains and around railway stations to reassure the public.”

Doncaster North Labour MP Ed Miliband said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the horrific attack on the Doncaster to London train yesterday.

“As someone who regularly travels this route, as do many of my constituents, I can only imagine how traumatic this must have been for the passengers.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to the emergency services and train staff for their swift and professional response in such difficult circumstances. I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson said: “My thoughts are with all of those who were on the 18:25 LNER from Doncaster to London Kings Cross following this appalling and devastating attack last night.

“I am grateful to the emergency services for their swift response.”

And Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher shared: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the devastating attack that happened on the train last night.

“My prayers are with you all at this time.

“I also send my thanks to the emergency services for their swift response to the situation.”

Further details of last night’s carnage were released this morning by British Transport Police.

Supt John Loveless says armed officers boarded the train at Huntingdon station, where the train made an unscheduled stop and arrested two people within eight minutes of the 999 calls.

Supt Loveless said 10 people were initially taken to hospital, with one more person presenting themselves at hospital later in the evening.

Of the nine people believed to have life-threatening injuries, four have since been discharged. Two people remain in a life-threatening condition.

"At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident," he added. "At this stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the cause of this incident."

The investigation is being supported by counter-terrorism officers.

Last night British Transport Police, Chief Superintendent Chris Casey called the stabbing attack a "shocking incident", but said he was unable to speculate on the cause.

"Our response is ongoing at the station and will be for some time," he said, adding that trains were not currently running in the area and road closures would continue.

Police said that they have declared a "major incident" and the investigation is being supported by counter-terrorism officers as they work to establish a motive.

"It could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further," the chief superintendent said, before thanking the public for their "patience and co-operation".

The incident is understood to have taken place shortly after leaving Peterborough en route to London.

Earlier, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Two men have been arrested by police this evening after more than 30 officers were called to Huntingdon Train Station.

"We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

Videos posted to social media showed armed officers running along the platform as well as a large police presence outside the station area.

The LNER website confirmed "emergency services are dealing with an incident between Stevenage and Peterborough".

All lines are currently closed while the incident is dealt with and there has been widespread disruption to the rail network.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed it received "reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train".

"We mobilised a large-scale response to Huntingdon Railway Station,” a statement said.

"We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital."

Critical care teams including the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the station.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X: "The appalling incident on a train "near Huntingdon is deeply concerning.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response."