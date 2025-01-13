Doncaster firefighters called to shed, garage and industrial premises fires

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster firefighters called out to deal a shed, garage and industrial premises fires over the weekend.

On Saturday a shed was deliberately set on fire at 6.45am on Lilac Crescent, Edlington. Firefigthers from Edlington station attended and left at 7.30am.

Three fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to an accidental fire in a detached garage at 8.45pm on Chestnut Avenue, Stainforth. Crews left the scene at 10.10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters from Thorne, Doncaster, Aston and Askern station attended an industrial premise on Coulman Street, Thorne, at 9.45pm. The accidental fire involved the chimney. Crews left the scene at 10.50pm.

Related topics:DoncasterThorneEdlingtonAstonAskern

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice