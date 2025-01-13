Doncaster firefighters called to shed, garage and industrial premises fires
Doncaster firefighters called out to deal a shed, garage and industrial premises fires over the weekend.
On Saturday a shed was deliberately set on fire at 6.45am on Lilac Crescent, Edlington. Firefigthers from Edlington station attended and left at 7.30am.
Three fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to an accidental fire in a detached garage at 8.45pm on Chestnut Avenue, Stainforth. Crews left the scene at 10.10pm.
