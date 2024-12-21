Doncaster family made homeless by devastating house blaze days before Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser has been launched and money has begun pouring in for a Doncaster family who have been left homeless days before Christmas after a devastating blaze tore through their home.

Kirstyanne Ross and her husband Andrew fled to safety, along with their two children, after a blaze broke out at their home in Derwent Road, Mexborough at around 5am this morning.

The property has been deemed unsafe and sealed off by fire crews – with the family left with the clothes they were wearing when the fire broke out.

Big-hearted Doncaster councillor Bev Chapman has now launched an appeal to help the family after the tragedy just days before Christmas.

Fire crews were called to the house blaze in Mexborough this morning.

You can donate to the fundraising campaign HERE with more than £400 already donated by well-wishers in the hours since the blaze.

Sharing a video to thank people for their support following the blaze, Kirstyanne, who is disabled and uses a wheelchair, said the family had had a lucky escape.

She said: “It’s been unreal.

"The fire broke out at around 5am this morning.

"The power had gone off and as my husband went to see what was going on he shouted ‘smoke’ and the smoke alarm went off."

The couple, who have two autistic children, aged 10 and 12, helped lower the youngsters from the window of the bungalow – but Kirstyanne, who has nine slipped discs, asthma and other medical conditions had more difficulty escaping and suffered bruising to her back, shoulder and leg after falling as she tried to exit the blazing building.

Andrew, who was last to exit the house, suffered singing to his face and hair and also smoke inhalation. All of the family were treated at hospital after their ordeal but have now been discharged and are currently lodging at a city centre hotel.

She added: “They have deemed the house unsafe. We can’t even get in to get the car keys or my wheelchair. It has melted the wheels and the seat has disintegrated in the fire.”

The family say the blaze was electrical – and was started either by a chest freezer or tumble dryer.

She said: “The house is all secured and boarded up but we’ve got three tops and bottoms each and a couple of pairs of underpants each.

"We’ve had so many messages and comments. We cannot thank everyone enough.”

One friend, who is co-ordinating help for the family said: “I can't imagine what this must be like so close to Christmas.

Coun Chapman, who has launched a GoFundMe page which you can donate to HERE said: “I am fundraising for a lovely family that have had a devastating house fire which has left them homeless with only the pyjamas that they had on at the time.

“Any time is awful to lose your home, but so close to Christmas it must feel even worse. There's mum and dad with two sons who are 12 and 10. Anything you can spare will be truly appreciated.

"Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this morning’s incident.