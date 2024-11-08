Doncaster commuters urged to check train travel as points failure will cause service disruption for a week
Due to the points failure, which has occurred near Selby, no Hull Trains services will be calling at Howden or Selby. Hull Trains continue to operate, but on a diversionary route.
Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Hull Trains, said: “Due to essential track repairs being undertaken by Network Rail, we are currently unable to operate services to and from Howden and Selby. This vital work is expected to take until Friday 15 November.
"Rail replacement transport is being provided for customers between Doncaster, Selby and Howden. Impacted customers may travel on LNER, TransPennine Express or Northern Trains services with your Hull Trains tickets.
“We apologise to customers who will experience disruption due to this issue. For the very latest information please check the Hull Trains social platforms including X at @Hull_Trains for the very latest travel information and advice.”
