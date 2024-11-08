Doncaster commuters urged to check train travel as points failure will cause service disruption for a week

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 8th Nov 2024, 17:27 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 17:27 BST

Doncaster commuters are being urged to check train travel as a points failure is set to cause service disruption for a week.

Due to the points failure, which has occurred near Selby, no Hull Trains services will be calling at Howden or Selby. Hull Trains continue to operate, but on a diversionary route.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Hull Trains, said: “Due to essential track repairs being undertaken by Network Rail, we are currently unable to operate services to and from Howden and Selby. This vital work is expected to take until Friday 15 November.

"Rail replacement transport is being provided for customers between Doncaster, Selby and Howden. Impacted customers may travel on LNER, TransPennine Express or Northern Trains services with your Hull Trains tickets.

Doncaster commuters urged to check train travel as points failure will cause service disruption for a week.

“We apologise to customers who will experience disruption due to this issue. For the very latest information please check the Hull Trains social platforms including X at @Hull_Trains for the very latest travel information and advice.”

For customers who no longer wish to travel, a full fee-free refund can be obtained from the original point of purchase.

