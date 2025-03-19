Doncaster College lockdown: Mayor in contact with police over "troubling" scenes

The city’s mayor has said she is in touch with police over “troubling” scenes at Doncaster College which saw four men arrested and the building put into lockdown after a violent brawl.

Dozens of police officers raced to the building in Chappell Drive shortly after 12.30pm with students held in classrooms as arrests were carried out in the car park.

In a brief statement, Mayor Ros Jones said: “This is of course troubling news. However, this is a live police incident and we remain in contact with South Yorkshire Police and they will provide further updates as and when they can.”

Four people have been arrested following what police have described as “an altercation” this lunchtime.

Photos and video footage shows men aiming kicks and punches at each other outside the Chappell Drive campus.

Officers can later be seen surrounding the men and ordering them to put their hands on their heads and forced to kneel in a car park before being pinned to the ground and arrested.

Students shared photos from inside the building as dozens of officers surrounded the building after college bosses ordered a lockdown.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers have been deployed to Doncaster College where they have detained four males following reports of an altercation between a group of males.

“We were called at 12.37pm today (Wednesday 19 March) to the college on Chappell Drive.

"One person has suffered a minor hand injury. No other injuries have been reported.

“The college has been evacuated as a precaution to allow for a full search of the site to ensure it is safe before any staff or students return.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out further enquiries and to reassure staff, students, and the local community.

"We will provide further updates as and when we can.”

A spokesperson for Doncaster College said: “We are being supported by the police at our Doncaster campus.

“We want to assure all students, parents and carers that all students and staff are safe.

“There is no need for alarm and the plan is for students to return to lessons this afternoon.

“We will provide updates as and when required.”

One student earlier shared a photo from inside the building showing numerous police cars outside the college.