Doncaster city centre bridge sealed off overnight with emergency services at scene
A Doncaster city centre bridge was cordoned off by police in the early hours following a serious emergency incident.
Emergency services were called to North Bridge at around 3am, eyewitnesses have reported, with the road cordoned off near to the Trafford Way tunnels alongside the Frenchgate shopping centre.
It is reported that the police helicopter was also involved in the incident with paramedics also at the scene.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.