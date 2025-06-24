Doncaster city centre bridge sealed off overnight with emergency services at scene

A Doncaster city centre bridge was cordoned off by police in the early hours following a serious emergency incident.

Emergency services were called to North Bridge at around 3am, eyewitnesses have reported, with the road cordoned off near to the Trafford Way tunnels alongside the Frenchgate shopping centre.

It is reported that the police helicopter was also involved in the incident with paramedics also at the scene.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.