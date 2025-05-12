Doncaster biker suffers "potentially life changing" injuries in road smash

A motorcyclist has suffered “potentially life changing injuries” in a Doncaster crash, police have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road, Mexborough at 6.30pm on Thursday (8 May).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A black Kawasaki motorbike and a red Volkswagen Take Up had been involved in a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The bike rider, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries described as potentially life-changing.

“A section of Doncaster Road was closed for around three hours while emergency services worked at the scene.”