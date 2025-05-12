Doncaster biker suffers "potentially life changing" injuries in road smash
A motorcyclist has suffered “potentially life changing injuries” in a Doncaster crash, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road, Mexborough at 6.30pm on Thursday (8 May).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A black Kawasaki motorbike and a red Volkswagen Take Up had been involved in a collision.
"The bike rider, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries described as potentially life-changing.
“A section of Doncaster Road was closed for around three hours while emergency services worked at the scene.”