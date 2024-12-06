Disruption for Doncaster rail passengers due to nationwide fault and strong winds

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:46 BST
Rail passengers in Doncaster are facing travel disruption today due to a nationwide communications fault and overheard lines brought down by strong winds.

Trains are delayed this morning because of a "nationwide fault" with a communications system, National Rail has said.

"Trains across the network are having to start their journeys later because of this fault and some may also be subject to cancellations," a statement said.

Affected services include LNER, South Western Railway, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Southeastern and Thameslink.

Rail passengers in Doncaster are facing disruption.

Meanwhile, there is major disruption between Doncaster Leeds and Wakefield Westgate after heavy winds damaged overhead wires and caused a tree to fall onto the line in West Yorkshire on Thursday night, meaning services could be delayed by up to an hour, or diverted.

The disruption is expected until the end of the day and Network Rail engineers are on site.

