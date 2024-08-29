Darius Popan: Funeral to take place for Doncaster teen at centre of murder probe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The funeral of a Doncaster 15-year-old whose death has seen three teenagers arrested as part of a murder probe is set to take place.

Darius Popan was found with serious injuries on the Trans Pennine Trail near between Warmsworth and Sprotbrough on July 27 and died the following day in hospital.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Funerals, which is organising the service for Darius, said: “Following the devastating loss of Darius Popan on 28 July, aged 15 years, we are announcing on behalf of the family that the funeral service shall take place on Friday 30 August from 3.30pm at Memoria Doncaster and South Yorkshire in Barnby Dun.”

The funeral of Darius Popan is set to take place.

His celebration of life will continue at Armthorpe Community Centre, Armthorpe.

A spokesperson added: “Darius was a much loved son, brother, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. He has left a hole in everyone's lives and will be immensely missed.

“The family are happy for all who knew Darius to attend the funeral service and would like you to continue celebrating his life with them at the community centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received and will go to RFCA Yorkshire and The Humber

A post-mortem found that he died as a result of multiple injuries.

The trio arrested had previously been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences before being released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright said: "We are aware of speculation posted on social media in the aftermath of Darius' death regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would urge people to refrain from doing this and to please be mindful of our ongoing investigation and the thoughts of Darius' family as they continue to grieve.

"I do, however, want to encourage anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch with us if you haven't already done so."

If you can help, please submit information via the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24A05-PO1.

If you wish to report information anonymously, you can get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.