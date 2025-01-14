Community rallies as Doncaster family flee devastating house blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Big-hearted residents in a Doncaster village have begun collecting clothing for a family after their house was badly damaged in a serious blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to Stainforth yesterday afternoon as flames tore through the property in Princess Avenue, with police sealing off the street while flames took hold.

Neighbours have already started to gather clothing and other items to help the family, which is understood to contain several young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Inn in the village is acting as a collecting point for people to donate items.

Fire crews were called to Princess Avenue in Stainforth.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “Crews from Doncaster and Thorne fire stations were called at 3:53pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 13 January) to a fire on Princess Avenue.

“On arrival firefighters found one domestic property well alight. They used two hose reels to fight the flames. The fire was extinguished by 4.20pm.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”