Community rallies as Doncaster family flee devastating house blaze
Fire crews were called to Stainforth yesterday afternoon as flames tore through the property in Princess Avenue, with police sealing off the street while flames took hold.
Neighbours have already started to gather clothing and other items to help the family, which is understood to contain several young children.
The New Inn in the village is acting as a collecting point for people to donate items.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “Crews from Doncaster and Thorne fire stations were called at 3:53pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 13 January) to a fire on Princess Avenue.
“On arrival firefighters found one domestic property well alight. They used two hose reels to fight the flames. The fire was extinguished by 4.20pm.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
