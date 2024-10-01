Casualty left in the care of the ambulance sevice after a road traffic collision on the M18 at Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thorne firefighters were called out to a road traffic collision on the M18 at Doncaster at 7.40pm last night, Monday September 30.

There was one casualty who was left in the care of the ambulance service. The crew left the scene at 9.10pm.

A fire crew from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 12.05am on Ruddle Lane, Braithwell. The crew came away at 12.45am.