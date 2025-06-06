Car ploughs into Doncaster bar in second smash in less than two years

A car has smashed into a Doncaster bar – the second time in less than two years the building has been hit.

The Hart of Barnby Dun was damaged after the building was hit by a vehicle last night, bosses have said.

Revealing details on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “Hi everyone, as you’re probably aware last night our building was hit by a car - the last we’ve heard the driver is thankfully OK.

“As you can see from the boarding, our window was smashed through.

"The works to fix this should be happening today at around 3pm and are due to take around 1.5 hours.

"Just to be on the safe side, incase of any unforeseen circumstance, we’re aiming to open the pub between 5pm and 6pm to ensure safety of our team and customers.”

It is not the first time the pub on Station Road in Barnby Dun has been hit.

In September 2023, a car spun out of control, catapulted through the air and crashed into the side of the building, previously known as The White Hart.

CCTV cameras captured the moment the car spun off the road and you can watch the dramatic footage HERE

Angry residents say the corner has been the scene of numerous crashes in recent years and fear that someone could be killed.

As the car approaches the corner at the junction with High Street near to The Olive restaurant and cafe and cocktail bar, the vehicle fails to take the bend and crashes through traffic bollards and flips across a wooden picnic table outside the premises.

The car then brushes against the side of the bar. After a few moments, the driver simply drives away from the scene, with the vehicle and occupants apparently unscathed.

Following that smash, one resident said: “We really do need to do something to make this road safer.

"People need to slow down before someone is seriously hurt.”

And the 2023 crash came just days after a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision with a wall at the same road junction.