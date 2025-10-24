Buses diverted as police probe fresh spate of Doncaster vandal attacks

Buses in a Doncaster village have been diverted indefinitely as police probe a string of fresh vandal attacks on vehicles by gangs of youths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numerous buses have been damaged in Stainforth in recent weeks by gangs of yobs pelting vehicles with stones and rocks.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate incidents where groups of youths have thrown bricks at buses in the Princess Avenue and Church Road areas of Stainforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the past 48 hours, there have been further reports of damage caused to passing buses, putting passengers, drivers, and members of the public at serious risk.

Police are probing more attacks on buses in Stainforth.

“As a result, First have taken the decision to divert buses in the area indefinitely while enquiries continue.

“Three youths have been identified so far, but we believe others were involved.

"We’re asking anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or who witnessed the incidents, to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"We’re working closely with the City of Doncaster Council and St Leger Homes to take firm enforcement action against those responsible.”

If you have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 867 of the 23rd October 2025, or report online via the website which can be found HERE

You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you do not have to leave any of your details.

To report further incidents to police, contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.