Boy, 16, who stole car and led police on "horror" joyride across Doncaster walks free

A 16-year-old joyrider who stole a car from a man and then led police on a “horror” joyride across Doncaster has walked free.

The teenager and two other unknown males threatened the 55-year-old man in Thorne Road, Wheatley and stole his car keys before speeding off in the red Toyota and leading police on a chase across Doncaster.

One eyewitness who witnessed the drama in the Lakeside area of Doncaster said: "A little red car came round the roundabout near the stadium.

"I thought it was pulling out of the way so police could get past it but it wasn't.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested following a police chase across Doncaster but later released with no further action taken.

"It came through a barrier and onto the grass with three police cars chasing after it.

"It drove over the grass, through the trees and onto the path at Lakeside.

"It drove all the way along the path and onto the beach area, before going up the hill and leaving the police cars standing.

"The people in the car who were being chased obviously knew that area. The police cars were bigger and lower to the ground and they struggled to get up the hill to chase.

"It was a mix of 'oh my god' and the horror because people were walking along.

"It was quite surreal and a bit mental."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.55pm on Wednesday (18 September), we responded to reports of threatening behaviour on Thorne Road, Wheatley.

“It is reported that three unknown males, believed to be youths, acted threateningly towards a 55-year-old man, and stole his car keys.

“It is alleged that the three youths then stole the vehicle, a red Toyota, and drove off.

“Officers attended and engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle, with support from the National Police Air Service.

"The vehicle was abandoned and recovered.

“Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and failure to stop.

“Due to evidential difficulties, he was released with no further action taken. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.