Body found after police seal off car near to Doncaster Racecourse

Police have confirmed that the body of a person was found near to Doncaster Racecourse after officers were seen sealing off a car.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity on Sandall Beat Road – also known as the Straight Mile – throughout yesterday afternoon.

One said they had seen several ambulances and police cars shortly after 1pm with blankets placed over the vehicle’s windows.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the death was not being treated as suspicious and no further details would be released.