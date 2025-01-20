Body found after police seal off car near to Doncaster Racecourse
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have confirmed that the body of a person was found near to Doncaster Racecourse after officers were seen sealing off a car.
Eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity on Sandall Beat Road – also known as the Straight Mile – throughout yesterday afternoon.
One said they had seen several ambulances and police cars shortly after 1pm with blankets placed over the vehicle’s windows.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the death was not being treated as suspicious and no further details would be released.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.