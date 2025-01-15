Bin lorry blaze closes Doncaster road as fire crews tackle flames
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A bin lorry burst into flames, closing a Doncaster road as fire crews tackled the blaze.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews, as well as City of Doncaster Council staff have been dealing with the incident on Station Road in Bawtry this morning.
A SYFR spokesperson said: “We were called at 9:25am to Station Road, Bawtry where a bin lorry was on fire.
"Two fire crews from Rossington and Edlington stations attended.
“The fire was accidental.
“Crews left the scene at 11:06am.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.