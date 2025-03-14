Armed police swoop on car to arrest man in Doncaster street drama

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Mar 2025, 11:41 BST
Armed police surrounded a car and arrested a man after sealing off a Doncaster street.

Officers closed off part of Greens Way in Mexborough last night, with armed police officers surrounding a car near to Mexborough railway station.

A spokesperson said: “At around 9pm yesterday (Thursday 13 March) officers arrested a man in his 40s on Station Road, Doncaster, on suspicion of drug and firearms offences, as part of an ongoing investigation.

“He remains in custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:DoncasterMexboroughStation Road
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice