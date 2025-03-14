Armed police swoop on car to arrest man in Doncaster street drama
Armed police surrounded a car and arrested a man after sealing off a Doncaster street.
Officers closed off part of Greens Way in Mexborough last night, with armed police officers surrounding a car near to Mexborough railway station.
A spokesperson said: “At around 9pm yesterday (Thursday 13 March) officers arrested a man in his 40s on Station Road, Doncaster, on suspicion of drug and firearms offences, as part of an ongoing investigation.
“He remains in custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”