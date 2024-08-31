Armed police seal off Doncaster street after reports of gunman firing at officers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A huge police presence has been reported in Highwoods Road, Mexborough, with ambulances and a police helicopter circling at the scene.
It is understood a cordon is in place with nearby residents under lockdown in their homes.
One eyewitness reported things first “boiling over” at around 6-7pm after a large group of people gathered in the street.
The said: “That resulted in the police being called and officers dispersing the crowd and the street being cordoned off.
Shots are then reported to have been fired from inside a property towards officers, with armed police called to the scene.
The eyewitness said: “There were at least four teams of firearms officers, stationed across from the property with lights and guns trained on an upstairs window.
"There was another team in the alleyway to the right of the house and one further up the road stationed near to the field at the rear of the house.”
There are unconfirmed reports that a man was later arrested at the scene, with the cordon still reported to be in place.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.
In what is understood to be a separate and unconnected incident, South Yorkshire Police and Ambulance Service have been dealing with another emergency incident on Greens Way in Mexborough tonight with the road sealed off near to Adwick Road roundabout.