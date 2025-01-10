Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following fatal collision in Doncaster
At 12.51pm yesterday (Thursday 9 January) officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Mill Street in Armthorpe.
It is reported that a blue Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with two pedestrians.
A 77-year-old man was taken to hospital where he sadly died. His family has been informed and is being supported.
A 71-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. She remains in a stable condition.
The driver of the Vauxhall remained at the scene and is aiding officers with their enquiries.
Officers are investigating the circumstances around the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage leading up to or covering the collision, or has any other relevant information, to come forward.
Please get in touch quoting incident number 372 of 9 January 2025.
You can share footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-fatal-collision-in-doncaster
