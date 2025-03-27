Apache military attack helicopter spotted in skies over Doncaster
Flight tracking app Flight Radar reveals the aircraft took off from Duxford in Cambridgeshire at just after 10.30pm, landing in an unspecified location shortly before midnight.
The craft is understood to have been on a flight operated by the British Army Air Corps.
Primarily operated by the U.S. Army, the AH-64 has also become the primary attack helicopter of multiple nations, including Greece, Japan, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.
It has been built under license in the United Kingdom as the AgustaWestland Apache.
American AH-64s have served in conflicts in Panama, the Persian Gulf, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq.
Israel uses the Apache to fight in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.
And British and Dutch Apaches were deployed to wars in Afghanistan and Iraq beginning in 2001 and 2003.
