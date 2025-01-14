Ambulance in collision with car at notorious Doncaster crash blackspot

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jan 2025, 14:02 BST
An ambulance was involved in a collision with a car at a notorious Doncaster accident blackspot which has seen a string of tragedies in recent years.

Emergency services were called to the A635 at Hickleton shortly after 7pm last night, with the incident causing traffic chaos for motorists.

It has now emerged that one of the vehicles involved in the collision was an ambulance.

It is not been established if the vehicle was en route to an emergency at the time.

An ambulance was involved in a collision with a car near to Hickleton.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines attended a road traffic collision on Doncaster Road, Hickleton after a call was received at 7.07pm.

“One car had collided with an ambulance.

"No one was trapped but there was oil leaking from one of the vehicles which the fire crews were able to stop from going into a nearby water source.

“Fire crews left the scene in the hands of South Yorkshire Police at 7.45pm.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident, which is understood to have taken place at the junction with Hickleton Road, involved only minor injuries and would not be issuing further details.

Eyewitnesses reported police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene with the main road linking Doncaster and Barnsley closed off for a time, with traffic jams stretching back to Marr.

There have been numerous calls for a bypass following a number of fatal collisions and tragedies at the site over the years.

In January last year, three people were injured at Hickleton crossroads when two vans collided

In August 2023, a man in his 50s died after he was in collision with a lorry in the village.

In September 2019, Jay-Tyler Bromilow, 17, and Colin Leeson, 66, died when the car they were in was involved in a crash with a lorry in Hickleton.

And in April 2017, 18-year-old Ethen Saunders was killed following a collision, while in 2011, 72-year-old Marjorie Webster died after her car was in collision with a lorry in the village.

There were calls for a bypass to be built around the village as far back as the 1920s, when Hickleton Hall and the surrounding estate were owned by the Earls of Halifax, who were petitioned to support the proposal.

We have asked Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.

