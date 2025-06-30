Air ambulance scrambled to scene of serious incident in Doncaster
Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon.
People are being advised to avoid Cantley Lane near Goodison Boulevard.
The air ambulance has landed to deal with those involved.
We have asked the police and Yorkshire Air Ambulance for details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.