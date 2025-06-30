Air ambulance scrambled to scene of serious incident in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:56 BST
Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon.

People are being advised to avoid Cantley Lane near Goodison Boulevard.

The air ambulance has landed to deal with those involved.

We have asked the police and Yorkshire Air Ambulance for details.

