Air ambulance lands near to Doncaster supermarket following incident

The air ambulance landed near to a Doncaster supermarket following reports of a medical emergency.

Local residents reported the aircraft touching down near to the Morrisons supermarket in Water Vole Way at around 7.30pm last night.

Several eyewitnesses also reported land ambulances and police in the area near to the store.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “ Ambulance resources responded to an incident at a private address in the area, therefore no further details are available.”