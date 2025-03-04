Air ambulance lands at scene of serious emergency incident in Doncaster

The air ambulance landed at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster, with police and paramedics also at the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported numerous emergency services at the scene in Mexborough on Sunday, with activity focused on an area between Doncaster Road and Glen View, with the air ambulance reported to have landed nearby.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Sevice said: “Ambulance resources attended an incident at a private address in the Mexborough area just after 6pm on Sunday. No further details are available.”