Air ambulance landed at Doncaster Racecourse "after man fell from roof"

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jul 2025, 14:49 BST
The air ambulance landed at Doncaster Racecourse after a man working on a nearby roof fell, an eyewitness has reported.

The helicopter landed at Town Moor earlier and a spokesperson for Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: “Ambulance resources responded to an incident at a private address in the area – no further details are available.”

In an unconfirmed report, one eyewitness said a roofer had fallen and broken his leg shortly after 10am this morning.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident was a medical one.

Related topics:Air ambulanceDoncaster RacecourseYorkshire Air AmbulanceSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice