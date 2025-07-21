Air ambulance landed at Doncaster Racecourse "after man fell from roof"
The air ambulance landed at Doncaster Racecourse after a man working on a nearby roof fell, an eyewitness has reported.
The helicopter landed at Town Moor earlier and a spokesperson for Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: “Ambulance resources responded to an incident at a private address in the area – no further details are available.”
In an unconfirmed report, one eyewitness said a roofer had fallen and broken his leg shortly after 10am this morning.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident was a medical one.
