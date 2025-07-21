Air ambulance landed at Doncaster Racecourse "after man fell from roof"

The air ambulance landed at Doncaster Racecourse after a man working on a nearby roof fell, an eyewitness has reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The helicopter landed at Town Moor earlier and a spokesperson for Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: “Ambulance resources responded to an incident at a private address in the area – no further details are available.”

In an unconfirmed report, one eyewitness said a roofer had fallen and broken his leg shortly after 10am this morning.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident was a medical one.