Air ambulance at scene and major Doncaster road closed tonight
A major Doncaster road has been cordoned off by police this evening following a serious emergency incident.
Leger Way is reportedly closed near to the junction with Thorne Road close to Sandall Park, eyewitnesses have said.
Vehicles are reportedly being diverted via Sandall Park Drive.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is also understood to have landed at the scene with numerous police and paramedics in attendance.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details about tonight’s incident.
