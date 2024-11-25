Air ambulance at scene and major Doncaster road closed tonight

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Nov 2024, 18:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A major Doncaster road has been cordoned off by police this evening following a serious emergency incident.

Leger Way is reportedly closed near to the junction with Thorne Road close to Sandall Park, eyewitnesses have said.

Vehicles are reportedly being diverted via Sandall Park Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is also understood to have landed at the scene with numerous police and paramedics in attendance.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details about tonight’s incident.

Related topics:Air ambulanceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceYorkshire Air Ambulance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice