Air ambulance at scene and major Doncaster road closed tonight

A major Doncaster road has been cordoned off by police this evening following a serious emergency incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leger Way is reportedly closed near to the junction with Thorne Road close to Sandall Park, eyewitnesses have said.

Vehicles are reportedly being diverted via Sandall Park Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is also understood to have landed at the scene with numerous police and paramedics in attendance.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details about tonight’s incident.