Air ambulance and emergency services at railway station after person hit by train

The air ambulance has reportedly landed near to Doncaster railway station this afternoon with other emergency services at the scene after a person was hit by a train.

Eyewitnesses have reported a large number of police and paramedics at the station on Trafford Way.

A spokesperson for rail operator LNER said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train at Doncaster.

“LNER work closely with the Samaritans and The Campaign Against Living Miserably.

"You can use your ticket to travel with the following train operating companies at no extra cost – CrossCountryUK between #Sheffield, Doncaster, Leeds, York and Newcastle and Edinburgh and Hull Trains between London King's Cross and Doncaster."

A spokesperson for Northern said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway at Doncaster some lines are blocked.

“Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.”

We have asked British Transport Police for more details.