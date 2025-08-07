"Aggressive" man arrested for being drunk and disorderly in city centre

A man “acting aggressively” in Doncaster city centre was arrested by police who swooped on him outside a hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the junction of High Street and Cleveland Street near to the Danum Mercure Hotel yesterday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (6 August) at 10.49am to reports that a man was acting aggressively on Hall Gate in Doncaster city centre.

“Officers attended and one man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.”