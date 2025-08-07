"Aggressive" man arrested for being drunk and disorderly in city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 15:26 BST
A man “acting aggressively” in Doncaster city centre was arrested by police who swooped on him outside a hotel.

Police were called to the junction of High Street and Cleveland Street near to the Danum Mercure Hotel yesterday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (6 August) at 10.49am to reports that a man was acting aggressively on Hall Gate in Doncaster city centre.

“Officers attended and one man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.”

