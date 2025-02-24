A1 near Doncaster re-opens after serious multiple vehicle smash

The A1 near Doncaster has re-opened following a serious overnight smash involving multiple vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both carriageways were closed between Blyth and the Five Lane End junction for Clumber Park following the incident at about 8pm last night.

Drivers were diverted as emergency services worked at the scene throughout the night.

Nottinghamshire Police said the route had been re-opened in both directions at about 6.30am on Monday.

There are currently no details of any injuries or the number of vehicles involved.