A1 near Doncaster re-opens after serious multiple vehicle smash
The A1 near Doncaster has re-opened following a serious overnight smash involving multiple vehicles.
Both carriageways were closed between Blyth and the Five Lane End junction for Clumber Park following the incident at about 8pm last night.
Drivers were diverted as emergency services worked at the scene throughout the night.
Nottinghamshire Police said the route had been re-opened in both directions at about 6.30am on Monday.
There are currently no details of any injuries or the number of vehicles involved.
