Emergency helicopter at scene and roads sealed off in serious Doncaster incident this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roads have been sealed off in Doncaster this morning with an emergency helicopter at the scene following a serious incident.

Police, fire crews and paramedics are all at the scene close to the Reindeer Inn at Sandtoft.

The area is known as Five Lane Ends where Low Levels Bank, Idle Bank, Epworth Road and Belton Road all meet on the border of South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

Photos show a helicopter in a field near to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...