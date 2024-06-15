Emergency helicopter at scene and roads sealed off in serious Doncaster incident this morning

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jun 2024, 11:15 BST
Roads have been sealed off in Doncaster this morning with an emergency helicopter at the scene following a serious incident.

Police, fire crews and paramedics are all at the scene close to the Reindeer Inn at Sandtoft.

The area is known as Five Lane Ends where Low Levels Bank, Idle Bank, Epworth Road and Belton Road all meet on the border of South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

Photos show a helicopter in a field near to the scene.

We have asked for further details.

