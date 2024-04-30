Emergency crews dealing with serious incident alongside major Doncaster road this afternoon
Police and ambulance crews are dealing with a serious emergency incident alongside a major Doncaster road this afternoon.
Eyewitnesses have reported a number of police cars and ambulances alongside Wheatley Hall Road in Wheatley.
One eyewitness said the vehicles are currently outside an address on the housing estate road which runs parallel to the main A630 dual carriageway opposite the Evans Halshaw car dealership.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of this afternoon’s incident.
