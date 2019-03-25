Elite cyclists stage Doncaster bike ride to promote healthier lifestyles

Some of Yorkshire’s most promising cyclists took 30 Doncaster residents on a free bicycle ride to encourage residents to keep fit.

The Racescene Female Development Academy (RFDA), a new racing team set up to develop the county’s leading female cyclists, encouraged riders of all ages and abilities to take part in the 24-mile journey through the town on Saturday March 23.

The ride began at Polypipe Building Products, Neale Road manufacturing site, just off Wheatley Hall Road.

Richard Maxwell, RFDA team principal, said the ride was the perfect opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to test their skills against Yorkshire’s top athletes, make new friends and enjoy some outdoor exercise.

Richard Maxwell said: “Rising obesity is a growing concern across the country. It is vital that everyone looks after their health by doing more physical activity. If this ride inspires even just one person to get fitter, it would have served its purpose.”

Polypipe, the UK’s leading manufacturer of sustainable water management and underfloor heating solutions, staged the event to celebrate becoming the RFDA’s principal sponsor.

Glen Sabin, chief operating officer at Polypipe, part of the FTSE 250-listed multinational Polypipe Group, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring such a talented group, which I have no doubt have very big futures ahead of them.”

According Doncaster Council, 71.5 per cent of adults classed as overweight or obese. The national average is 63.1 per cent.

The report also revealed almost a quarter (23 per cent) of children aged four and five is considered overweight or very overweight, rising to more than a third (35.8 per cent) of children aged 10-11 years.