Elderly man escapes unhurt after front door set on fire in Doncaster arson attack
An elderly man escaped unhurt when his front door was set on fire in a Doncaster arson attack.
By Darren Burke
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Oct 2022, 2:54pm
Police and fire crews descended on Low Lands Close after the door was set ablaze.
Four crews from Edlington, Doncaster and Adwick stations attended at the flat in Bentley at around 7:55pm on Saturday
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The door had been deliberately set on fire. Firefighters left at 9:45pm.”
Three police cars also attended, a nearby resident said.