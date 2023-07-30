Eight people in hospital after chemical substance released in Doncaster club in 'terrifying' attack

Clubbers were left gasping for breath in the early hours of this morning after the attack at Pop Works in Silver Street.

Police and fire crews were called to the venue at around 5am as dozens of dancers began complaining of feeling unwell with one saying that they had been sprayed with ‘poison gas.’

The woman said: “Everyone was coughing and sneezing. The security were shouting for everybody to get get out.

Eight people were taken to hospital after a chemical substance was released inside a Doncaster nightclub.

“I have never seen something like this, everyone was just coughing and sneezing and struggling to breathe. There must have been about 50 or 60 people in.

“It was really creepy to be honest.”

Police have now launched a probe into the incident – and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are carrying out an investigation into reports a chemical substance was let off inside a night-time venue in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 30 July).

“We were called at 5am to report a number of people said to be feeling unwell at Pop Works on Silver Street.

"Eight people at the venue required hospital treatment but nobody is thought to have had any lasting effects.

“We are now working to determine what substance was let off at the location. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

Chief Inspector David Struggles, from the Doncaster district command team, said: "For those inside Pop Works this must have been a terrifying ordeal and we are working hard to determine exactly what happened at the location.

“This type of offence will cause concern among the community and those who like to use the night-time economy in the city. We want to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible to ease those fears and make those who live in or wish to use the city centre for leisure feel safe and secure.

“If you were inside Pop Works at the time or in the nearby area and saw or heard anything suspicious we want to hear from you. You could have seen something important, no matter how small it seems. It could prove vital for the investigation.”

You can pass information to police via the online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 210 of 30 July when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

In a statement posted on social media, a spokesperson for Pop Works said: “In the early hours of Sunday morning around 4:55am, we had to evacuate everyone out of the club - this was a big eye opener for us as a business and it was handled very well thank you to our door staff and management.

“We would like to apologise to everyone who was inside at the time and who was involved in the incident. What a world we live in that people would make businesses harder than it is in this trade after Covid.

“We are deeply sorry

“Our main priority is our customers safety and well-being after making sure that the care needed for those involved was provided. Once again we are truly sorry

“Thank you to the fire service and the police that came and helped everyone.”