Eight arrests made as Doncaster police launch raids in day long crime blitz

Officers across Doncaster have been carrying out the co-ordinated day of action, taking out criminals and anti-social behaviour across the city.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It’s been a busy morning for police in Doncaster today as officers carried out a number of early morning raids as part of Operation Duxford.”

Operation Duxford sees the force’s district and Fortify teams supported by specialist resources from across SYP and partner organisations, for a dedicated day of action.

It is designed to tackle the issues that communities have told police matter to them through enforcement, high visibility patrols and engagement.

With a focus on tackling burglary, officers began their activity at 7pm last night (Tuesday) and will continue throughout the day today.

Doncaster District Commander, Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “Operation Duxford is a targeted day of action, which allows us to focus our attentions on the issues that our communities have told us matter to them.

“Today the activity is being led by the officers and staff in Operation Castle, our newly created, dedicated response to burglary.

Numerous officers have been taking part in the latest Operation Duxford raids.

"This team of experienced detectives is working to target known burglars, identifying trends and patterns to focus their patrols and conducting high quality investigations to secure charges and convictions at court.

“We have already seen some great results from enforcement activity and warrants across Doncaster overnight with eight arrests, and this work is set to continue throughout the day.

“In addition to enforcement, officers will be carrying out road traffic operations and running engagement stalls as well as conducting high-visibility patrols in key areas. If you see our teams out and about today, please come and talk to them. They are there to support you.”

You can keep up to date with results and pictures from the day via the South Yorkshire Police social media accounts and local Doncaster NPT pages.

A full round-up of all the results from the day will be available tomorrow.

