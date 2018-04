Pupils from Rossington Tornedale School sing for our school of the week section

Tornedale Primary School in Rossington are our School of the Week this week. If your school want to take part email readerpics@doncasterfreepress.co.uk and we can send our photographer along.

Rossington Tornedale Infant School. Picture: Marie Caley

Jenson Evans, six, Finnley Shaw, six and Ben Shields, seven, pictured making Wormery's.

Ethan Oakland, four and Sinead Guest, pictured getting creative. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Rossington Tornedale