Crocus planting for World Polio Day in Doncaster

A blanket of crocus bulbs, planted by XP School pupils and the Doncaster Rotary Club, will be a colourful reminder of World Polio Day.

Students from the Gardening Club at XP School joined with members of the Rotary Club to plant 2,500 crocus bulbs to mark the recent World Polio Day.

The Crocus is a flower which symbolises the story of the polio eradication programme.

Just 25 years ago, polio struck down 350,000 children each year.

But thanks to the fundraising work of the Rotary club and others, there were only 74 cases recorded in 2015.

There is no cure for polio but it can be easily prevented through immunisation programmes.

This work is nearing completion with less than 10 cases reported so far this year.

The programme was started over 30 years ago. It has cost millions of pounds to roll out and will continue to cost for some time to come.

The Rotary Club works with the Bill Gates Fund and the World Health Organisation to combat the disease. It has seen the amount of polio-endemic countries drop from 125 to just two, with over 2.5 billion children receiving vaccinations thanks to the help of Rotary.

With eradication now closer than ever, Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland’s latest campaign, Purple4Polio, is designed to unite communities to get involved in activities as part of the final push to banish polio for good.

The campaign ties in with the 100 year anniversary of The Rotary Foundation, Rotary’s own charity, which has played the key role in ridding the world of polio.

Crocus planting was an initiative run in conjunction with the XP School, at Middle Bank, Doncaster.