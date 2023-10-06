Early morning emergency in Doncaster understood to be medical incident
An early morning incident which saw emergency services flock to a Doncaster shopping precinct is understood to have been a medical incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police vehicles were reported at the lay-by on Carr House Road between the junctions of Jarratt Street and Cunningham Road at around 9am.
South Yorkshire Police described the incident near to the One Stop and Fish Bits fish and chip shop restaurant and takeaway as ‘low level’ and said that no further details would be released following the drama.