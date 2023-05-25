Eagle-eyed resident spots Doncaster Council van parked in city centre cycle lane

An eagle-eyed resident captured the moment on camera in Duke Street on Thursday morning.

And when they challenged the driver over their parking, they were stunned with the response.

“When I told him he should know better, he replied that it was okay because he had his hazard lights on.

The van was spotted parked on a cycle lane in Duke Street.

"To top that off, the guy was dropping a push bike off to someone - almost irony.”

City of Doncaster Council has spent thousands in recent years installing miles of cycle paths across the borough.

A statement on the authority’s website says: “Doncaster’s ambition is to be a cycling town where residents choose to cycle because it is a healthy, safe and attractive method of transport.

"Doncaster has invested heavily in cycle infrastructure over recent years and continues to provide better cycle facilities for the residents of the borough.”