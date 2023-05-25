Eagle-eyed resident spots Doncaster Council van parked in city centre cycle lane
An eagle-eyed resident captured the moment on camera in Duke Street on Thursday morning.
And when they challenged the driver over their parking, they were stunned with the response.
“When I told him he should know better, he replied that it was okay because he had his hazard lights on.
"To top that off, the guy was dropping a push bike off to someone - almost irony.”
City of Doncaster Council has spent thousands in recent years installing miles of cycle paths across the borough.
A statement on the authority’s website says: “Doncaster’s ambition is to be a cycling town where residents choose to cycle because it is a healthy, safe and attractive method of transport.
"Doncaster has invested heavily in cycle infrastructure over recent years and continues to provide better cycle facilities for the residents of the borough.”
We have contacted the council for comment.