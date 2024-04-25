Drunk driver who caused chaos on motorway near Doncaster held by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At around 4.30pm on Sunday, police received a call regarding a vehicle that was being driven at speed along the M18 between junctions five and junction six, narrowly avoiding a collision with several cars before exiting at junction six and clipping a kerb, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

"The vehicle was then seen to re-enter the M18 at junction six before reversing back along the slip road before making an attempt to drive the wrong way around the roundabout.

“A concerned member of the public continued to watch and update our call handlers in the control room as the driver then made another attempt to join the M18 motorway network before deciding to again reverse and make their way back towards Thorne.

The driver was held by police after causing chaos on the M18 near Doncaster.

"The vehicle was swiftly located along with the male driver who was clearly under the influence.

"He was arrested and taken through to Doncaster custody where he gave an evidential reading of 127 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.”

The legal alcohol limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for driving is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

"The driver will now face his day in court, receive a driving ban, points on his driving licence and a hefty fine,” the South Yorkshire Police spokesman added.