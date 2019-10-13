Drunk driver in JCB emblazoned with 'yeehaa" pulled by police on major Sheffield road
A drunk driver who was spotted driving a JCB digger emblazoned with the word ‘yeehaa’ on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads has been arrested by police.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 14:16 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 14:17 pm
The bright yellow digger was pulled over on the A61 Penistone Road earlier today by police who saw the vehicle drive through a red light.
The bucket of the vehicle was emblazoned with the word ‘yeehaa’ in white spray paint.
A spokesman for Sheffield Central & North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I think we’d all agree that drink driving is a stupid thing to do, even more so if you choose to do it in a bright yellow digger, then go through a red light, all in front of a police car.
“Driver to be charged when sober.”
The vehicle was stopped in the Hillsborough area on the in bound carriageway of the A61.