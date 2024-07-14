Drop in knife crime offences in Doncaster as downwards trend continues, say police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ongoing work to tackle knife crime in Doncaster has resulted in the district recording an almost 10 per cent drop in offences in the space of a year, police have said.

In 2023, Doncaster recorded 360 knife crime offences compared to 398 the year before, representing a 9.5 per cent decrease.

An encouraging downwards trend has also seen the district record its lowest number of offences in a quarter period in the past three years.

Statistics show there were 82 knife crime offences recorded in Doncaster in the first quarter of 2024 - the lowest recorded quarterly figure since the first quarter of 2021.

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Bright said: "We won't tolerate serious violent crime nor the use of dangerous weapons on the streets of Doncaster, and that is why we are working proactively to stop knives from getting in the wrong people's hands.

"Our work to tackle knife crime goes on all year round and in June alone, we have recovered 49 knives, 11 machetes, 10 axes and six swords in Doncaster.

"Getting these weapons off our streets stops them from getting into the wrong person's hands and it prevents another knife crime offence from taking place.

"One incident of knife crime is an incident too many, and we have seen first-hand the devastation it causes to families who are left to grieve the untimely loss of a loved one."

Proactive work to tackle knife crime has seen a mixture of high-visibility and plain clothed patrols in identified hotspot areas across Doncaster and wider South Yorkshire.

Officers have also acted on intelligence to execute warrants, conduct land sweeps in known areas where weapons are stashed and carry out arrest attempts of individuals linked to knife crime.

Engagement work is also pivotal, particularly with young people to ensure they know about the dangers of knife crime.

"Early prevention is key," DCI Bright said. "It's so important the people know about the dangers and consequences of getting involved in knife crime.

"Through working with partners, including local councils, schools, colleges and businesses, we can reach out to young people, steer them away from knife crime and keep our communities safe from harm.

"We are constantly gathering more and more intelligence on known knife carriers and taking action, but I would continue to urge the public to report incidents of knife crime or any concerns they have about the use of dangerous weapons to us so we can fully investigate.

"Your intelligence and cooperation is vital and it will help to save lives. We are always here to listen and to help, and you play an important role in keeping our streets safe from crime."

“Last month, we recovered a total of 292 bladed items in South Yorkshire to follow on from the efforts of our most recent Operation Sceptre."

You can read more about that here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/news/south-yorkshire/news/news/july-2024/proactive-policing-results-in-over-200-knives-taken-off-the-streets/

If you have concerns about knife crime in your local community, please get in touch with police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency or if there is an immediate danger to life.

You can also report information to the force via the online portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.