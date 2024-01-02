Drivers warned of two months of disruption as cycle lane works shut major Doncaster road
Works will begin today on Sandford Road in Balby as part of construction of new walking and cycling facilities improvements.
The work is expected to take six to eight weeks and will be carried out in two phases with road closures in place.
Phase 1 – Southbound (away from the city centre) from the junction with Sunningdale Road towards the junction with Weston Road and Tickhill Road.
Phase 2 - Construction on the northbound (towards the city centre) side of Sandford Road will commence once the southbound phase is complete.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “The works are being delivered in phases to minimise disruption as much as possible and to enable local businesses to continue to operate as usual.”
Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Bus services will be re-routed to follow the diversion and a temporary bus stop will be in operation at the junction of Tickhill Road and Byron Road.”
The spokesman added: “We’re improving sustainable transport facilities in Balby to provide new walking and cycling infrastructure and improved connections to green spaces, schools and employment sites.
“These improvements are part of a wider plan to develop a better connected and safer network of walking and cycling routes across Doncaster, offering people more choice of how they travel, and reducing reliance on vehicles.”
The scheme is being delivered with £3 million ring-fenced funding from the Department for Transport via the Transforming Cities Fund.