Drivers warned of emergency roadworks and repairs on major Doncaster route
and live on Freeview channel 276
Full overnight road closures will take place today and Wednesday to rectify power electrical outages to multiple properties near Doncaster Racecourse.
The works will impact Leger Way and Racecourse Roundabout with closures in place for two nights and further work taking place along the route for the rest of the week.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience. Please plan your route and allow for extra time.”
The details of the closures (between 8pm - 6am each night) are:
Tuesday 21 November - Close both the inbound and outbound carriageways between Racecourse roundabout and Leicester Avenue (inbound) and Town Moor Avenue (outbound)
Wednesday 22 November - Close the outbound carriageway (towards Armthorpe) between Racecourse roundabout and Town Moor Avenue.
This will be followed by off peak lane closures on Thursday and Friday.