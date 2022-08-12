Drivers warned of disruption as wind turbine convoy set to hit roads near Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 13 and Tuesday 16 August, South Yorkshire Police will be assisting in the escort of very large loads to the wind farm in Grimethorpe.

Three HGV's will be carrying wind turbine sections and blades and will be in excess of 200 metres long.

They will be arriving at the A1 at Marr (J37) around 10am on both days and travelling through Marr, Hickleton, past Goldthorpe then onto Park Springs Road.

The wind turbine convoy will hit roads near Doncaster on Saturday and next week.

There will be significant delays while stop traffic to allow the loads plenty of room to manoeuvre.

A spokesman said: “We will also be going the wrong way around roundabouts along the route so please watch out.”

“We have to move at this time due to equipment waiting at the destination and for the drivers hours.”