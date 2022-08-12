Drivers warned of disruption as wind turbine convoy set to hit roads near Doncaster

On Saturday 13 and Tuesday 16 August, South Yorkshire Police will be assisting in the escort of very large loads to the wind farm in Grimethorpe.
Three HGV's will be carrying wind turbine sections and blades and will be in excess of 200 metres long.
They will be arriving at the A1 at Marr (J37) around 10am on both days and travelling through Marr, Hickleton, past Goldthorpe then onto Park Springs Road.
Most Popular
-
1
Man seriously ill in hospital as Doncaster city centre street cordoned off after assault
-
2
Hosepipe ban for Doncaster as Yorkshire Water introduces drought restrictions
-
3
Watch: Ex-Red Arrows pilots create heart over Doncaster in surprise aerobatic display
-
4
Family's plea after teenager with mental health issues goes missing in Doncaster
-
5
Major Doncaster bridge will be closed for a whole month for essential maintenance
There will be significant delays while stop traffic to allow the loads plenty of room to manoeuvre.
A spokesman said: “We will also be going the wrong way around roundabouts along the route so please watch out.”
“We have to move at this time due to equipment waiting at the destination and for the drivers hours.”
“We strongly advise taking a different route on both days to avoid you getting stuck in any tail backs.”