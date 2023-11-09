Drivers warned of delays on M1 and M18 after van overturns in serious incident

Drivers have been warned of delays and disruption following a serious incident impacting the M1 and M18 this afternoon.

National Highways: Yorkshire said emergency services and traffic officers are at the scene of the serious collision between junction one for Maltby and junction 32 for the M1.

Both the northbound and carriageways have been re-opened following the earlier collisions, however the link road from the M18 south to the M1 north at J32 remains closed.