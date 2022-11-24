Drivers warned of city centre weekend road closures for Doncaster 10K road race
Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of weekend road closures for the annual Doncaster 10K road race.
By Darren Burke
24th Nov 2022, 3:31pm
Athletes will take to the streets this Sunday and a number of roads will be closed during the race.
A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Various city centre road closures will be in place on Sunday to facilitate this year's Doncaster City 10k, including Bennetthorpe and South Parade and the lower section of Leger Way.”
For more information on specific roads affected and closure times click here https://doncaster10k.co.uk/