Drivers warned of 22 weeks of roadworks on one of Doncaster's busiest roads

Works will start on Bawtry Road on Monday to renew gas pipes, Doncaster Council said.

A spokesman said: “The works will take in the region of 22 weeks to complete and will mainly be focused between Coppice Close and Plumpton Park Road.

“We anticipate that for much of the works, two-way temporary traffic signals will be in place. There may also be localised side road closures.”