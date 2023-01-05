Drivers warned of 22 weeks of roadworks on one of Doncaster's busiest roads
Doncaster drivers are being warned of 22 weeks of roadworks on one of the city’s major roads.
By Darren Burke
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 10:10am
Works will start on Bawtry Road on Monday to renew gas pipes, Doncaster Council said.
A spokesman said: “The works will take in the region of 22 weeks to complete and will mainly be focused between Coppice Close and Plumpton Park Road.
“We anticipate that for much of the works, two-way temporary traffic signals will be in place. There may also be localised side road closures.”